Local closures and events for MLK day

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and there will be some businesses closed in observance of the holiday.

Closures on Monday, January 17.

The United States Postal Service will be closed.

The Department of Motor Vehicles will be closed.

All courthouses will be closed.

Schools are closed.

Check with other local businesses on holiday hours.

If you're looking for somewhere to honor the late activist for the holiday, First Community Baptist Church in Desert Hot Springs will host a celebration prayer on Monday, January 17 at 3 pm. The public is invited to attend where high school and middle school essay contest participants will be honored. There will also be a speaker passing on Martin Luther King Jr.'s message.

Another way you can honor Martin Luther King Jr. is by doing something in your community.

Jarvis Crawford, Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Committee's chairman said today is a day of activism and doing something positive, so take advantage of it.