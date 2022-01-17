Paopao, Oregon beat another top-10 foe, bumping No. 9 UConn

By STEVE MIMS

Associated Press

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Te-Hina Paopao had 22 points and eight rebounds as Oregon beat No. 9 UConn 72-59. Sedona Prince added 14 points as Oregon won its second game against a top-10 team in three days. The Ducks defeated seventh-ranked Arizona 68-66 in overtime on Saturday. Freshman Carolina Ducharme scored 22 points while Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 17 points for the Huskies, who were without their top two scorers due to injury. Oregon led by 15 points at halftime and extended its advantage to 23 points late in the third quarter.