Biggest golf tours back in action from Hawaii to Middle East

By The Associated Press

From Hawaii to California to Florida to the Middle East, golf has its first busy week of the new year. The PGA Tour leaves Hawaii for the California desert to find world No. 1 Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay. Collin Morikawa, the No. 2 player in the world, and Rory McIlroy are in Abu Dhabi for the first European Tour event of the year. The PGA Tour Champions take over on the Big Island of Hawaii. The LPGA Tour gets its season started at Lake Nona in Florida. A Masters spot is on the line at the Latin American Amateur.