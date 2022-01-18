Dallas’ Ferreiras 1st father-son designated players in MLS

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesús Ferreira joined his dad David as the first father-son combination of higher-priced designated players in the history of Major League Soccer, agreeing to a four-year contract with Dallas. The deal announced for the 21-year-old forward includes a club option for 2026. He will occupy a young designated player spot on the roster, which allows players 21-23 years old to have only $200,000 per season count toward the salary cap. Ferreira scored eight goals in 27 league matches last season and has 18 goals in 81 regular-season league matches since 2017. He joined Dallas’ academy when he was 8.