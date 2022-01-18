Doctor goes on trial in Germany accused of torture in Syria

BERLIN (AP) — A court in Germany will begin hearing a case against a Syrian doctor accused of crimes against humanity for torturing and killing inmates at a government-run prison in his home country. Federal prosecutors say the doctor worked at a military intelligence prison in the Syrian city of Homs from April 2011 until late 2012. Prosecutors accuse him of killing one person and torture in 18 cases. He is also accused of causing serious physical and psychological harm to another person and other crimes including one that led to another death. The defendant has denied the allegations. The court starts hearing the case Wednesday.