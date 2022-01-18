Skip to Content
Expectations skyrocket in Grizzlies’ Ja Morant’s 3rd season

By TERESA M. WALKER
AP Sports Writer

An NBA season that started with All-Star goals for Memphis guard Ja Morant have grown far beyond that. The third-year point guard has emerged as an legitimate MVP candidate. Opposing coaches use words like “special,” a “true All-Star” and “one of the NBA’s best players” to describe Morant. The No. 2 overall draft pick in 2019 is a major reason why the Grizzlies have one of the league’s best records. Morant is averaging a career-high 24.4 points a game. His rebounds and assists put him in select company with Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic in the NBA. 

