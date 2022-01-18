New candidate enters running for Palm Springs City Council seat

After Councilmember Geoff Kors announced he will not be seeking re-election for his seat, Palm Springs Pride President, Ron DeHarte announced his running.

In a post on Facebook, Ron Deharte posted he will be formally announcing his run as a candidate for the Palm Springs City Council District 3 seat.

On Tuesday, January 18 at 11:30 am in Ruth Hardy Park, DeHarte will be officially making his announcement.

Councilman Kors recently spoke with News Channel 3 more on his decision to not run for re-election.

