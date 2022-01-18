Olympic athletes urged by activists not to criticize China

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Athletes at the Beijing Olympics have been urged by human rights activists to avoid criticizing China because they could be prosecuted. The International Olympic Committee has said athletes will have freedom of speech at next month’s Winter Games but the Olympic Charter rule that prohibits political protests at medal ceremonies also requires “applicable public law” to be followed. The IOC has not publicly detailed how athletes who speak out would be protected. Rob Koehler of the Global Athlete group says “silence is complicity and that’s why we have concerns.” The Winter Games open on Feb. 4.