Seahawks fire defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have fired defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and passing game coordinator Andre Curtis. Seattle never finished higher than 16th in total defense or 11th in scoring defense during Norton’s four-year tenure. Seattle was 28th in total defense and 11th in scoring defense this season. A bigger issue was Seattle’s weak performance in the turnover battle because of a bend-but-don’t-break defensive mentality. The Seahawks created just 18 turnovers this season, ranking 25th in the league.