Wall Street opening lower led by Goldman, banks

TOKYO (AP) — Shares are falling at the open on Wall Street Monday, following global markets lower as the S&P 500 extended its slide into a third straight week. Big banks including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are leading the decline, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite are also dropping. Goldman said its fourth-quarter profits fell by 13% from a year earlier, largely due to the bank preparing to pay out hefty pay packages to staff. Microsoft is falling after saying it will buy videogame maker Activision Blizzard for nearly $69 billion.