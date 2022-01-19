FA looking into Arsenal yellow card after suspicions raised

LONDON (AP) — The English Football Association is looking into a yellow card shown to an Arsenal player during a Premier League match this season following allegations of suspicious betting patterns. The Athletic reported that bookmakers raised concerns with the FA after an unusual amount of money was placed on an Arsenal player being booked during a game. It did not name the player. The governing body says “the FA is aware of the matter in question and is looking into it.” A formal investigation has not yet been opened. A Lincoln player was banned from playing for six years in 2018 after having twice getting intentionally booked in the FA Cup.