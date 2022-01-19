Jokic has 49, triple-double as Nuggets edge Clippers in OT

By MIKE CRANSTON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 49 points, 14 rebounds and fed Aaron Gordon for a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left in overtime for his 10th assist to give the Denver Nuggets a 130-128 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Jokic drew a double-team, then whipped a pass across the court into the left corner. Gordon made his fourth 3 of the game to give him 28 points and Jokic his third straight triple-double and 10th of the season. Monte Morris added 19 points, nine rebounds and nine assists as the Nuggets won for the third time in four games.