Man United beats Brentford 3-1 after 2nd-half turnaround

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United staged a second-half turnaround as goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford earned a 3-1 win at Brentford to boost the team’s top-four ambitions in the Premier League. It was another less-than-convincing display from United with Cristiano Ronaldo ostensibly far from impressed at being substituted with 20 minutes left. Elanga is a 19-year-old winger who was starting only his fourth Premier League match and he broke the deadlock in the 55th minute. Greenwood then notched his first Premier League goal since October to make it 2-0 in the 62nd and Rashford climbed off the bench to add the third in the 77th for a first league win of 2022.