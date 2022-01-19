Prior infection, vaccines provide best protection from COVID

By MIKE STOBBE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A new study that compares coronavirus protection from prior infection and vaccination concludes getting the shots is still the safest way to prevent COVID-19. The study examined infections in New York and California last summer and fall. They found people who were both vaccinated and had survived a prior bout of COVID-19 had the most protection. But unvaccinated people with a prior infection were a very close second. By fall, when the more contagious delta variant had taken over but boosters weren’t yet widespread, those people had lower diagnoses than vaccinated people who had no past infection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the study Wednesday.