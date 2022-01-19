San Diego man found dead at Joshua Tree National Park

The coroner's office has identified a San Diego man who was found dead at Joshua Tree National Park earlier this week.

According to the National Park Service, on Monday at approximately 9:50 a.m., rangers received reports of a deceased man in the area of the Hidden Valley Nature Trail. Rangers found a body at the base of the Sentinal Wall a short distance from the trail.

The person was identified on Wednesday as Michael Spitz, 35, of San Diego.

The circumstances of Spitz's death remain unknown. The Riverside County Coroner's Office is leading an interagency investigation, which remains ongoing, according to the NPS.

Once the investigation is complete more details will be released.