Suspect in Haiti president’s assassination extradited to US

MIAMI (AP) — U.S. authorities say a businessman who is a suspect in the July 7 killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was extradited to face criminal charges in Miami. “We can confirm Rodolphe Jaar is in U.S. custody in the Southern District of Florida,” said Nicole Navas, spokesperson at the Department of Justice. “He will be presented with criminal charges tomorrow at his initial appearance” at the federal court. Jaar, who was convicted of drug-trafficking charges a decade ago, was extradited from the Dominican Republic, where he was detained earlier this month. Jaar is the second foreigner extradited to the U.S. to face charges related with the assassination of Haiti’s president.