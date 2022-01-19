UK lifts COVID restrictions, says omicron wave ‘has peaked’

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says face masks will no longer be mandatory in public places and schools in England and COVID-19 passports will be dropped for large events, as infections level off in large parts of the country. Johnson told lawmakers that the restrictions were being eased because government scientists believed it was likely that the omicron wave “has now peaked nationally.” Johnson said hospital admissions and patients in intensive care in most parts of England were stabilizing or falling. The government will no longer advise people to work from home, and from next Thursday mandatory COVID-19 passes will not be required to gain entry to large-scale events. Compulsory face masks will be scrapped.