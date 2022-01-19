Union Berlin wins derby, knocks Hertha out of German Cup

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin delivered another demoralizing blow to city rival Hertha Berlin by dumping its neighbor out of the German Cup with a 3-2 away win in the round of 16. Union won their previous meeting 2-0 in the Bundesliga in November and the latest success consolidates the upstart club’s status of “Stadtmeister” or “city champion” over its long-suffering rival. Borussia Mönchengladbach was knocked out in a 3-0 loss at second-division Hannover. Gladbach defeated Bayern Munich 5-0 in the previous round. Leipzig beat second-division Hansa Rostock 2-0 and Freiburg won 4-1 at Hoffenheim.