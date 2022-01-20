AP source: Panthers interview Jay Gruden, Montgomery again

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — According to a person familiar with the situation, former Washington head coach Jay Gruden and Indianapolis Colts running backs coach Scottie Montgomery have had second interviews with the Carolina Panthers for their offensive coordinator position. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team does not announce its interviews. The interviews were conducted in-person. Gruden and Montgomery were among the seven known candidates the Panthers had spoken with in the first round of virtual interviews.