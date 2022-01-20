Arizona bill would ban transgender girls, women from teams

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Transgender girls and women in Arizona would be barred from participating in sports on the team that aligns with their gender identity under a law approved by a Senate panel. The bill approved on party lines by the Republican-dominated Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday is intended to prevent female athletes from being forced to compete against transgender women and girls. It would apply to K-12 schools, community colleges and state universities but only to female teams. Minority Democrats, LGBTQ rights groups and parents of transgender girls say the bill harms young girls and women who just want to play sports with their friends.