Hovland feels right at home in new surroundings in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Viktor Hovland is seeking a third win in his last four events and started the Abu Dhabi Championship by shooting 8-under 64 to lie one stroke off the first-round lead held by Scott Jamieson. Hovland was in the marquee group with Collin Morikawa and outplayed his playing partner by rolling in nine birdies on the undulating greens at Yas Links. The Norwegian might be the world’s form player having won back-to-back tournaments in Mexico and the Bahamas at the end of last year to climb to No. 7. Jamieson is ranked No. 336 and hadn’t played competitively in eight weeks.