Neglected mid-Michigan dog who chewed off her leg arrives at Utah sanctuary

By JAMES PAXSON

SAGINAW COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — A pit bull who chewed off her own leg after being abandoned has arrived at Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab, Utah.

Bella arrived Tuesday, Jan. 18 after an 1,800-mile road trip.

Last summer, Bella was left tied up without food, water, or shelter when a pile of wood entrapped her leg. She was forced to chew off her leg to free herself.

She was rescued by Saginaw County Animal Care and Control on Aug. 16. They believe she was tethered outside for about three weeks.

“Walking into the backyard and seeing Bella in such distress that day was unimaginably gut wrenching,” said Saginaw County Animal Care & Control officer Desi Sage. “Against all odds, Bella overcame being left for dead. I am honored to be able to be a part of her new life. I’m beyond thankful for Best Friends Animal Sanctuary ensuring that Bella will never endure such pain and agony again. I believe this next chapter in her life will help her move forward and hopefully eventually land her in a loving home with people that truly see how special she really is.”

While Bella was at Saginaw County Animal Care and Control for five months, she gained back 12 to 15 pounds and experience care from the staff. Animal cruelty charges have been filed for the person responsible for her care.

Best Friends Animal Society became aware of Bella after an employee saw an article about her in People magazine. Desi Sage, the Saginaw County animal control officer who helped Bella during the rescue, and Abbe Balderstone drove to Best Friends in Utah to deliver her.

Thelen Subaru lent them a car and covered gas for the entire trip. Saginaw residents Bob and Pat Schust offered $2,000 to cover the cost of moving Bella to Utah.

“This is really the embodiment of animal welfare, everyone working together,” said Julie Castle, chief executive officer for Best Friends Animal Society. “From the Saginaw County Animal Care & Control shelter staff to the donors who helped pay for the trip, to Thelen Subaru for providing a loaner car, everyone came together for Bella.”

