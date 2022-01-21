Alert issued for missing man in Palm Springs

The Palm Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

Howard Knowlton was reported missing around 3:30 this morning in the area of east Ramon Road and Da Vall Drive.

Police said he was driving a silver 2018 Subaru Forrester with California license plates 8ALW927.

Knowlton suffers from undiagnosed Alzheimer's and depression.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

