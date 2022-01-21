American defender Justin Che loaned to Hoffenheim by Dallas

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — American defender Justin Che has been loaned to Germany’s Hoffenheim by Dallas through the 2022-23 season. Hoffenehim has an option to purchase the 18-year-old’s rights. Dallas also announced Che had agreed to a four-year contract that includes a team option for 2026. Che joined Dallas’ academy in 2009, made his professional debut with second-tier North Texas in July 2020 and signed with Dallas as a homegrown player that October. He appeared in 15 matches last season and made 12 starts. Che spent the early part of 2021 on loan to third tier Bayern Munich II.