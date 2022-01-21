FIFA lets Netherlands U21 winger Kadıoğlu play for Turkey

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has cleared Netherlands under-21 winger Ferdi Kadıoğlu to switch national eligibility to Turkey. Kadıoğlu can now play for Turkey in World Cup qualifying playoffs in March. The 22-year-old Fenerbahçe player was born in the Netherlands and has a Turkish father. FIFA rules allowed the change because he never appeared in a competitive game for the Dutch senior team. Turkey next plays at Portugal on March 24 in the European playoffs semifinals. The winner hosts Italy or North Macedonia five days later with a place at the World Cup in Qatar at stake.