Husso sharp, Bozak gets shorty as Blues beat Kraken 5-0

By MARK MOSCHETTI

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Ville Husso stopped 27 shots, Tyler Bozak scored short-handed and the St. Louis Blues pounded the Seattle Kraken 5-0. The Blues have won two straight and five of six. Bozak and Brayden Schenn scored in the first period, and Pavel Buchnevich, Colton Parayko and Jordan Kyrou scored in the third. Parayko’s goal came on a penalty shot. The Kraken were shut out for the second time this season and ended a two-game winning streak. Joey Daccord had 26 saves.