Sorokin, Nelson lead Islanders to 4-0 win over Coyotes

By SCOTT CHARLES

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Ilya Sorokin stopped 17 shots for his fourth shutout of the season, Brock Nelson scored twice and the New York Islanders beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-0. Scott Mayfield had a goal and an assist, and Austin Czarnik also scored to help the Islanders get their third straight win and seventh in their last nine (7-1-1). Sorokin got his sixth win in his last eight starts and has only allowed 15 goals over that stretch. Scott Wedgewood finished with 31 saves but the Coyotes snapped a two-game winning streak in the second of a four-game trip. Arizona failed to score in both meetings against New York this season, losing 3-0 at home on Oct. 23.