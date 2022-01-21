UT-Arlington set to join WAC starting with 2022-23 season

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — UT-Arlington has accepted an invitation to join the Western Athletic Conference beginning this summer. It’s part of an expansion that will push the league to at least 15 schools. The move ends a nine-year run in the Sun Belt Conference for the Mavericks. They spent one athletic season in the WAC in 2012-13 after nearly 50 years in the Southland Conference. UTA is set to join the WAC on July 1, in time for the 2022-23 athletic season. The other newcomers are another Texas school in Incarnate Word and Southern Utah.