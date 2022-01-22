First Tee of Coachella Valley volunteers throughout The American Express

A group at The American Express that was having maybe more fun than we were, was the First Tee of the Coachella Valley.

All throughout the tournament the First Tee youth members were everywhere to be seen. Getting the opportunity to group up with the pros and be walking scorers for each of their rounds.

That's a better seat than nearly everyone else on the grounds, and something First Tee Executive Director Teal Guion says is priceless.

"It's amazing to be able to have the opportunity to be behind the ropes for our kids, to be able to walk with golf professionals to see their dedication and that level of expertise," said Guion. "Even just watching their pre-shot routines and warming up, taking their practice swings and what they are doing to get that ball in the hole."

A wonderful experience for young, local, aspiring golfers themselves to get a first-hand look at professional golf.

"It's been one of the most memorable weeks of my life I would say," said First Tee member Maleyna Gregorio. "Getting to walk with Jason Day and Justin Rose was a core memory and it's all thanks to the first tee of the Coachella Valley for making it all possible for these kids. So I have to give it all to this wonderful organization."

To learn more about First Tee of Coachella Valley click here.