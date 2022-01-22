Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:21 AM

Person ejected from vehicle in overnight crash on I-10 Eastbound

KESQ

One person is suffering from major injuries this morning after being ejected from their vehicle just before 2 a.m. today.

According to authorities, California Highway Patrol responded to a call of an overturned vehicle on the I-10 freeway Eastbound near Washington St.

Cal Fire arrived on scene and transported one patient to a nearby hospital with major injuries.

Two lanes on the I-10 were closed as officers assessed the crash site.

Those lanes are back up and moving now.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

News

Madison Morgan

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content