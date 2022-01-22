Person ejected from vehicle in overnight crash on I-10 Eastbound
One person is suffering from major injuries this morning after being ejected from their vehicle just before 2 a.m. today.
According to authorities, California Highway Patrol responded to a call of an overturned vehicle on the I-10 freeway Eastbound near Washington St.
Cal Fire arrived on scene and transported one patient to a nearby hospital with major injuries.
Two lanes on the I-10 were closed as officers assessed the crash site.
Those lanes are back up and moving now.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
