Beat Feuz wins at Kitzbühel in last downhill before Olympics

KITZBÜHEL, Austria (AP) — Beat Feuz has won a men’s World Cup downhill on the feared Streif course at Kitzbuhel, Austria. It showed Feuz is again the man to beat in downhill heading to the Beijing Olympics. Feuz was 0.21 seconds ahead of his Swiss teammate Marco Odermatt in the last speed race before the Winter Games. Daniel Hemetsberger of Austria was third. Feuz is the 4-time defending World Cup downhill champion though this was his first win in eight attempts this season. Odermatt extended his lead in the World Cup overall standings and shapes to be Alpine skiing’s big new star in China.