Collins beats Mertens, returns to Australian Open quarters

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Danielle Collins is back in the Australian Open quarterfinals after a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 comeback win over No. 19-seeded Elise Mertens. Their fourth-round match opened Day 8 on Rod Laver Arena and lasted almost three hours in temperatures in the low 30s Celsius (90s F). It was the first time Collins has rallied from a set down to win back-to-back matches at a Grand Slam tournament.The 2019 Australian Open semifinalist will next meet either two-time major winner Simona Halep or French veteran Alize Cornet