First Tee of the Coachella Valley hosts kid’s clinic

On Sunday, kids of all ages got the opportunity to swing into action at the American Express.

The First Tee of the Coachella Valley held a kid's golf clinic. It was the first time on the green for some children, while others put their skills to test.

There were three small courses and even a mini driving range for the kids to practice their swings.

First Tee said the clinic wasn't only about learning how to golf, but to also help kids develop life skills. "A great job getting kids involved and learning there's a lot of fun to it and it's not just hard. There's a lot of fun behind it. It's teamwork, it's strategy, it's figuring out that it's just one hole and you can move on. One hold doesn't mean everything," said parent Michelle Cossota.

