No. 1 South Carolina calls off UConn game for SEC contest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — No. 1 South Carolina won’t get the chance to beat ninth-ranked UConn for a second time this season. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said Sunday night it was more important for her team to make up a postponed Southeastern Conference game with Mississippi on Thursday night instead of facing the Huskies. South Carolina beat then-second-ranked UConn 73-57 earlier this season to the Battle 4 Atlantis event in November. The Gamecocks were to host Ole Miss on Jan. 2 until COVID-19 issues in the Rebels program postponed that event. Staley reached out to UConn coach Geno Auriemma about making the change.