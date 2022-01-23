No. 12 Maryland women roll in Frese’s return to bench

COLLEGE PARK , Md. (AP) — Katie Benzan scored 17 points to lead five in double figures and No. 12 Maryland welcomed back coach Brenda Frese with an 87-59 victory over Northwestern. Frese’s father died last Sunday prior to her coaching in Maryland’s loss to then-No. 11 MIchigan. She did not coach on Thursday in a loss to Ohio State. Benzan was 5-for-7 from 3-point range and added five rebounds and five assists. Ashley Owusu had 15 points and six assists. Diamond Miller scored 15 points, Shyann Sellers added 14 and Chloe Bibby had 12 points and nine rebounds. The Terps made 18 3-pointers and had 24 assists on 30 made baskets.