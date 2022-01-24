Cruise ship wanted in US lawsuit remains in the Bahamas

MIAMI (AP) — Bahamian authorities say a cruise ship that was set to dock in Miami has remained in the Bahamas, avoiding a U.S. judge’s order to seize the vessel. The Royal Bahamas Police Force said the Crystal Symphony is still docked in Bimini and that authorities currently do not have plans to seize the vessel. The arrest warrant for the ship is part of a lawsuit over $4.6 million in what the suite describes as unpaid fuel. The ship was scheduled to arrive Saturday in Miami, but a federal judge issued the warrant for the ship last Thursday. Passengers were taken by ferry to Port Everglades in Florida on Sunday.