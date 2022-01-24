Delay in creating new cybersecurity board prompts concern

By ALAN SUDERMAN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A key part of President Joe Biden’s plans to fight major ransomware attacks and digital espionage campaigns has been languishing for more than eight months. Biden signed an executive order in May that would create a Cyber Safety Review Board, molded after the National Transportation Safety Board. But the board still hasn’t been set up. Some supporters of the new board say the delay could hurt national security. They also note growing concerns of a potential conflict with Russia over Ukraine that could involve nation-state cyberattacks.