Internet to Tonga’s main island could be restored in 2 weeks

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Tonga’s main island could have its internet service restored within two weeks, although it may take much longer to repair the connection to the smaller islands. The single fiber-optic cable which connects Tonga to the outside world was severed 10 days ago after a volcanic eruption and tsunami. That left most people unable to connect with loved ones abroad. Since then, Tonga’s Digicel has been able to restore international call services to some areas by using satellite connections. Some people have been able to send emails or get limited internet connectivity. The huge eruption destroyed dozens of homes on the islands and tainted water supplies with volcanic ash.