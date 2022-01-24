Panthers bring McAdoo on as offensive coordinator

By STEVE REED

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo to become their next offensive coordinator. McAdoo will replace Joe Brady, who was fired late last season with the offense struggling to produce points. McAdoo has 15 years of coaching experience in the NFL, including two seasons (2016-17) as the Giants head coach. He previously worked as the Giants offensive coordinator alongside Eli Manning and as the Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach with Aaron Rodgers.