Phoenix police ID armed man shot and killed by officers

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have identified a man who officers shot and killed after he reached for a gun. Authorities say 37-year-old Dedrick Garcia was the suspect who died while holed up in a car Saturday. The incident started around 4:40 a.m. when an officer saw a driver in central Phoenix speeding and making other traffic violations. The car stopped in a driveway. The occupants of the home said they did not recognize the car. After more than an hour of negotiations, police broke one of the car’s windows. They say Garcia then reached for a gun and officers shot him. He was pronounced dead.