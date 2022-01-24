Tax season is here, what you need to know

The tax season for 2022 kicked off Monday.

The Internal Revenue Service has started accepting and processing 2021 tax returns. However, you still might not have all the forms and information needed to file your return yet.

Before you file your returns this tax season, there are some things you need to know. The IRS is reminding taxpayers to take extra precautions this year.

The IRS said is filing electronically with direct deposit and avoiding a paper tax return is more important than ever this year to avoid refund delays.

Also, the IRS is urging taxpayers to make sure they file accurately to avoid delays especially if they received a stimulus or child tax credit.

The 2022 tax reason runs from Jan. 24 to April 18.

However, as of mid-December, the IRS had a backlog of 6.2 million unprocessed original individual returns (forms 1040) and 2.3 million unprocessed amended individual returns (Form 1040-X), according to a report by the National Taxpayer Advocate.

