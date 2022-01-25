Microsoft profits up 21%, giving cushion for gaming push

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Demand for Microsoft’s cloud-computing services and work software helped boost its quarterly profits by 21% as the pandemic kept many office workers at home. The company on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $18.8 billion. The software maker posted revenue of $51.7 billion for the October-December period, up 20% from a year earlier. Microsoft last week announced its plans to buy high-profile game publisher Activision-Blizzard for $68.7 billion, an all-cash deal that could be the priciest tech acquisition in history. But the financial results revealed Tuesday show it’s still business-focused products such as Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing platform and its suite of software products that are driving the company’s growth.