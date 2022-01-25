No. 7 UCLA defeats No. 3 Arizona 75-59 in Pac-12 showdown

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Johnny Juzang and Jules Bernard scored 15 points each and seventh-ranked UCLA used gritty defense to beat No. 3 Arizona 75-59. The Wildcats lost for the first time in Pac-12 play. The Bruins improved to 14-2 overall and 6-1 in the league, tying Arizona for first place. UCLA took the lead for good during a 12-0 run in the first half on the way to winning its fourth in a row. Arizona fell to 16-2 overall. Bennedict Mathurin scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half to lead the Wildcats.