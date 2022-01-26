6 injured in explosion at Louisiana chemical plant

WESTLAKE, La. (AP) — An explosion at a southwest Louisiana chemical plant has left at least six people with minor injuries. Westlake Chemical South spokesperson Joe Andrepont says the explosion occurred at an empty ethylene dichloride storage tank shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday. Five victims were taken to hospitals and one was treated at the scene. Andrepont says shelter-in-place orders issued after the incident have since been lifted because there were no associated environmental issues. He said it’s too early to tell what caused the explosion, which is under investigation.