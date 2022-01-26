Jakimovski, Roberts help Washington St. beat Utah 71-54

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Andrej Jakimovski and Tyrell Roberts scored 15 points apiece and Washington State used a 22-3 run in the second half to beat Utah 71-54. Roberts, who went 0 for 6 from the field in his scoreless first half, scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers, is a 22-3 run that gave Washington State a 55-31 lead with 12 minutes to play. Lazar Stefanovic led Utah (8-13, 1-10) with 11 points. Utah has lost nine consecutive games for the first time since the 1935-36 season, tying a program record.