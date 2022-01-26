No instant testing for toxic ski waxes at the Olympics

By MARTHA BELLISLE

Associated Press

The on-again, off-again ban on toxic, high-end waxes that help cross country skis glide smoothly over the snow is off when it comes to the Winter Olympics. The testing device isn’t ready. Without a tester, cross country skiing officials aren’t able to make sure everyone is playing fairly. Biathlon doesn’t have a test either, so they require teams to sign a form saying they won’t use it and face a fine if they’re caught. Two biathlon federations have been sanctioned so far.