Report: Ex-prisons boss drank tequila before standoff

By JACQUES BILLEAUD

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Police reports say former Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan consumed a half bottle of tequila on the evening when officers responded to a call at his Tempe home that he had shot himself. The reports offer a new theory on how Ryan was injured. Ryan is accused of pointing a gun at officers. Police initially said Ryan had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to one of his hands. They now say the injury was caused by a less-than-lethal projectile fired by police. Police say the injury that led officers to the home was a forehead cut likely caused by bullet fragmentation that occurred when an unintentional firearm discharge struck a sink in Ryan’s bathroom.