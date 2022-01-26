Triple the misery: MLB’s labor woes threaten third spring

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Major League Baseball’s spring training games don’t count in the official standings. But they do count for fans who love to make the trip to Arizona and Florida each year. They also count for businesses that count on Cactus and Grapefruit League games each February and March for a big chunk of income. The mood for both groups is a little glum these days as the players’ union and owners continue to bicker over finances. The owners locked out the players on Dec. 2 and unless an agreement between the two sides is reached soon, the spring training schedule is in trouble. The first games are scheduled for Feb. 26.