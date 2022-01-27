Hot streak: Nevada casinos win record $13.4 billion in 2021

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada casinos continued a hot streak in December, tallying a 10th straight month of $1 billion or more in house winnings and propelling end-of-year figures to a record $13.4 billion. A Nevada Gaming Control Board report released Thursday provided more evidence that gambling recovered last year after coronavirus closures in 2020. The calendar-year casino winnings figure was up a healthy 11.6% in 2021 compared with $12 billion in pre-pandemic 2019. The report comes a day after renamed Harry Reid International Airport reported nearly 40 million passengers last year. That was up dramatically from 2020, but down 21% from a record 50.5 million travelers in 2019.