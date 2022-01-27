Kings edge Islanders 3-2 for second win in three games

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Andreas Athanasiou scored and assisted on Quinton Byfield’s first NHL goal in his return from a long injury layoff, Cal Peterson made 23 saves and the Los Angeles Kings held off the New York Islanders 3-2. Adrian Kempe had an empty-net goal for the Kings, who won for the second time in three games against New York-area teams to start a six-game road trip. The Islanders finally managed to beat Peterson on Mathew Barzal’s ninth goal at 17:56 of the third. Kempe scored his empty-netter to restore the two-goal margin at 19:40. Casey Cizikas cut the Islanders’ deficit to 3-2 with 19.3 seconds remaining.